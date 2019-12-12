Columbus Police Searching For Missing 39-Year-Old Man!

Missing person, Ricardo Vallejo, has been missing for nearly a week and his family is in desperate need to find him. Columbus police say the 39-year-old was last seen near the Easton area in Columbus on December 5th.

Relatives and acquaintances of Vallejo say that he is a family man and it is very unlike him to not communicate with them during the day or to not return calls. They are very concerned.

Vallejo was driving a silver 4-door 2015 Lexus 350 with an unknown 30-day tag number.

He is described as a black male who is 5’10, weighing about 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or has any information leading to his recovery is urged to contact the Columbus Police Missing Unit immediately.

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: