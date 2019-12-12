Migo’s Head Honcho, Quavo, Produced First Horror Movie ‘The Resort’!

1/3 of the infamous Migo’s posse will now add movie producer credits to his list of accolades! Quavo is a producer for the upcoming horror film entitled The Resort.

Last night, Quavo revealed to fans that he had got the first peek at a piece of the production!

Details about the film are slim to none at the moment but Quavo has definitely set the ball running for fans to need to know more! Quavo tagged Will Meldman in his post who is the founder and CEO of Double Down Pictures. In March, he shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the editing process for The Resort!

Quavo has been working on many projects and back in August, he hit us with his collab with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer to bring some Migos flair in the animation field. Quavo explained in a press release that the animated series is aimed at children ages 8-12 and is inspired by his own upbringing in Atlanta.

“I’ve loved animation my whole life whether on TV or in movies and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids,” Quavo said. “It will definitely reflect the creativity, love, and families in and around the NAWF side of Atlanta where we grew up.”

