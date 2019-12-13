Good Samaritan Kobe Bryant Assist in Car Accident

One time for the legend himself not only being an assist on the court but also being an assist to those who were in need at the time of a car accident, in Newport Beach, CA.

Kobe Bryant was a witness to a car accident that happened right in front of him according to TMZ. He didn’t just ride pass the accident but got out of his vehicle to comfort the drivers. Kobe went as far as to her direct traffic, and give instructions to the people who were involved.

Check him out in action HERE

Courtesy of TMZ

Nice work Black Mamba