DMX might have had the most lit Christmas carol until Gucci Mane’s latest release of ‘Jingle Bales’! Gucci started to tease the release of his upcoming holiday album East Atlanta Santa 3 set to be available on December 20th on his Instagram account.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Soon after he gave us a teaser of the song with a video of him kicking it in his mansion followed up with the release of his official video for ‘Jingle Bales’ Check out the official video below
RELATED STORY: Merry Lit-Mas! 13 Hip Hop Holiday Songs That’ll Have Your Yuletide Jumping
The Latest:
- Gucci Mane Might Have Released the Most Lit Holiday Song ‘Jingle Bales’
- Judge Denies Tekashi 69’s Release, Sentence to 2 Years In Prison
- 7 Ways To Have A Stress-Free Holiday Season
- 4 Business Men Pay $40k Lunch Debt Off For Lancaster City School District!
- Oh Hell Naw! :: 16 Year Old Karol Sanchez Faked Her Own Kidnapping!
- Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The Power Of Cheering On Our Sistas
- Don’t Expect A New Andre 3000 Project Anytime Soon + More Takeaways From His Conversation With Rick Rubin
- ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Smith Shares Emotional Journey To Accept Her Dark Skin
- Behind The Scenes: Zackary Momoh Joins Lupita Nyong’o In Lead Role For ‘Americanah’ Series
- Michael B. Jordan In A Tight A** Turtleneck. That’s It. That’s The Headline