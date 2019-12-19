‘The Game’ Is Coming Back With Some Original Cast Members!!

‘The Game’ might be back on sooner than later!! If you were ever a fan of the show like myself, this is news honey!! Not only is the show going to be rebooted, some of the original cast members will be on board and they’re coming out strong with hour-long episodes!

The beloved show made its big debut 13 years ago on the CW network as a half-hour comedy. The show stayed on air for three seasons from 2006-2009 but was devastatingly canceled by the network. But fans were not having it!! Upset fans of the show began an online petition requesting that the show get back on air!

Three years later, BET paid attention to the desire for the show’s return and picked up the series. Season 4 of the show premiered in January 2011, with a whopping 7.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched sitcom premiere in cable television history at that time. The show aired on the network for another six seasons from 2011-2015, taking the show from 3 to 9 seasons.

It’s looking like all hope is not lost for the fan favorite. Nearly five years later, the show’s original, über talented creator, Mara Brock Akil will also be returning to write and executive produce the show with ”American Soul” co-creator Devon Greggory as the showrunner.

The reboot will offer a whole new vibe with cast members heading to the East Coast this time.

According to Deadline who broke the news, ”’The Game’s beloved characters..”decided to pick up and move from a half-hour sitcom in San Diego to a one-hour dramedy in Baltimore. This time, our out-of-touch old-timers are determined to help a bunch of knucklehead new-schoolers navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field. They will clash through the pitfalls of fame, fortune, and love. Some will win, others will lose, but that’s what happens when you play The Game.”

Currently we are unsure of exactly which original cast members will make their return for the reboot, but several have posted about the reboot to their social media hinting at their return, including Pooch Hall who played Derwin Davis and Hosea Chanchez who took on the role of Malik Wright.

The rest of the old crew has yet to post anything online but we will keep you posted as updates arise! No release date for the reboot has not been announced just yet.

Source: BallerAlert

