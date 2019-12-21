POLL :: Is Kim Kardashian Wearing Black Face???

Kim Kardashian can’t do too much of anything without worldwide attention. And of course, this includes analyzing every photo she posts on her social media platforms. Recently, after posting yet another cover shoot, the infamous business woman received immediate backlash and is being accused of allegedly wearing black face and once again appropriating black culture.

The 7Hollywood Magazine cover shoot is a stunning collection of photographs seemingly paying homage to old Hollywood vibes. She looks very vintage Diana with a bit of Dream Girls Beyonce in the pictures. And, I have to admit there is a slightly noticeable deep “tan” radiating off Kim which is what the chaos is surrounding. Critics say the color of her skin purposely appears darker in the images.

In response to the accusations being thrown, sources close to Kim, who may have been onset during the shoot, claim that she appears darker due to the lighting.

“It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image,” the source says. “There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent.”

Unfortunately, Kim is all to familiar with this type of backlash. She has been accused of appropriating our culture many times before.

Some folks are adamantly not here for the shenanigans, namely Amanda Seales, creator of Smart, Funny & Black. She took to Instagram to address the issue of Kim appearing darker in a 6 minute video. Check out her comments below.

Source: The Shade Room

