Saynt Talks B Magic Battle, Wanting To Battle Saga & More

One of the top rising stars in battle rap ends 2019 with high hopes for 2020.

Yo, no lie, Saynt LA is one of my favorite rising stars in battle rap. He just came off a clear win against B Magic in KOTD’s Town Bidness 2. You can also say 2019 has been a great year for the battler.

Even heavyweights like Illmatic, Geechi Gotti, A Ward and others are saying he is going to be a problem and should start getting bigger name battles. Saynt definitely agrees too.

We talked about this, his thoughts on the recent debate on industry rappers sparked by Nick Cannon, Charlie Clips, Hitman Holla and Conceited and why he thinks Saga is trash.

For more Battle Rap Corner videos go to my Youtube channel!

Follow @CeCeOnAir

Also On Power 107.5: