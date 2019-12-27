Dame Dash Being Sued For $50 Million By Alleged Sexual Assault Victim!

Dame Dash just can’t seem to stay out-of-the-way. He is constantly in the media, discussing topics that more often than not, no one really cares about any more. He is famous for speaking his mind and slapping a lawsuit in your face if you don’t run him his money!

Well now, Dame is finding himself on the losing end with his latest lawsuit fiasco.

According to sources, photographer Monique Bunn has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Dame Dash, his fiancée, Raquel Horn, and included his companies, Damon Dash Studios and Poppington LLC. The lawsuit details the alleged incident in question.

Details of the alleged incident state that Bunn and Dash had an established working relationship and Dash contracted Bunn to shoot material for his companies in April. She flew out to LA to meet with Dash and his fiancée. She immediately started shooting for them and after the, Dash invited her to stay at his residence and sleep in his daughter’s room. Seeing the invitation as nothing more than a gratuitous gesture, Bunn agreed.

However, according to the details, it was at his home where Bunn claims Dash sexually assaulted her while she was asleep.

“While Bunn was at the Dash residence on April 18, 2019, in the late evening, Dash sexually assaulted Bunn,” the lawsuit states. “While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

Bunn was rudely awakened by the alleged groping and she recalls being “angry and frustrated by Dash’s offensive and unwanted touching.” She chose to continue to stay overnight at the residence after the incident, but claims she did not sleep the remainder of that evening.

Bunn adds that in attempts to “keep her quiet”, Dash told her he had a deal with WEtv to shoot a docuseries on her, which proved to be untrue.

There are also claims that Dash and Horn have some of Bunn’s property in their possession and refusing to return her personal photography equipment and hard drives. She says the drives contain “over twenty (20) years of hip-hop culture photography and other items.”

“The Defendants have stolen photographs of Mary J. Blige, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Mase, Quincy Jones, Teddy Riley, Lil Kim, The Fugees, Missy Elliot, Xscape, Lenny Kravitz, Lyor Cohen, Russell Simmons, Lauren Hill, KRS One, Outkast, LL Cool J, Q-Tip, The Beatles and President George Bush (during his military career) and many others,” the lawsuit reads.

Bunn is suing for $50 million in damages along with the return of her property.

Source: Complex