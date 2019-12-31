Barack Obama Best Of 2019 Includes Da Baby, Lizzo, Wale & More

Obama’s list of the best bangers in 2019 is LIT!

You already know my president (yes he is still my president) is up to date on what’s hot in the streets. He proved it Monday when he released his list of his favorite songs of 2019.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

Barack Obama has always had a love for music which has made us love him more as our president. Just like the time he melted our hearts with his rendition of Al Green‘s “Let’s Stay Together.”