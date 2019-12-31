RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Proves Eva Marcille Was Lying & Being Messy

All that talking Eva be doing no wonder she can’t keep up with all of it.

Eva, girl, your clapback game is vicious but you gotta be able to stand behind those words. That’s all Kandi Burruss was trying to tell Marcille in the last episode.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta wen to Toronto, Canada for a girl’s trip to the Carnival. During a scene, Porsha Williams asked Eva Marcille if she was talking junk behind her back when it comes to her fiance Dennis. Kandi before the trip already told Porsha that Eva said, “She’s all up in my business. Maybe I should forward her some of these blogs about Dennis so she can have some business to mind. And her C-Section ain’t even healed yet and she’s over here worried about me.”

Eva denied those claims though it was all caught on camera. Making Kandi having to defend herself on social media to point the finger at Eva being the liar, not her.

Kandi also tackles the topic on her Youtube Series Speak On It.