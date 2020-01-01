Rihanna Fans Are Demanding ‘R9’ Album After No 2019 Drop

Where is it sis? We are still WAITING!!!!!

I know Rihanna is somewhere ringing in 2020 on some yacht or expensive penthouse. With no cares in the world. Seeing her bank account grow each minute from her Fenty makeup and clothing empire.

However, it seems that sis forgot to give us an album after telling fans last year on social media that she was gonna drop it. All 2019 she has been trolling us and playing with our emotions.

So what happen queen? Fans are literally losing their minds waking up to no album release for R9.

she really missed her last opportunity to release something which means she lied cuz last year she said new music 2019 #rihanna #R9 pic.twitter.com/m4wH9MQgEu — 🐝🦄⚓️ (@dayoncxe) December 27, 2019

me when 12 hits and rihanna still hasn’t dropped an album #rihanna @rihanna pic.twitter.com/XQQIqFTsF8 — 𝕞𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕛 (@minajlikeyonce) December 31, 2019

So #Rihanna has 23 hours left to give us this album in 2019 😫 pic.twitter.com/lOOHLo2l9R — Taressa (@taressaxoxo) December 31, 2019

I as a fan am sick and tired of the trolling RiRi (I say it with love). I will be waiting in my Fenty Savage for your return to dominate the music world in 2020. But like for real though, we need that music like right now!