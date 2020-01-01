Rihanna Fans Are Demanding ‘R9’ Album After No 2019 Drop

Where is it sis? We are still WAITING!!!!!
I know Rihanna is somewhere ringing in 2020 on some yacht or expensive penthouse. With no cares in the world. Seeing her bank account grow each minute from her Fenty makeup and clothing empire.
However, it seems that sis forgot to give us an album after telling fans last year on social media that she was gonna drop it. All 2019 she has been trolling us and playing with our emotions.
So what happen queen? Fans are literally losing their minds waking up to no album release for R9.
I as a fan am sick and tired of the trolling RiRi (I say it with love). I will be waiting in my Fenty Savage for your return to dominate the music world in 2020. But like for real though, we need that music like right now!