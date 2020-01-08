Rae Sremmurd’s Stepfather Killed, Younger Brother in Custody!

Rae Sremmurd is a rap duo made up of real life brothers, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi. The pair popped out back in 2015 and since have reached massive success. Things kicked off once they dropped their debut album “SremmLife” and their hit singles like “No Flex Zone,” and “No Type” went crazy! The duo was the first act signed to multi-platinum producer Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummer Records.

Slim and Swae were born in California, but raised in Tupelo, Mississippi in the notorious Ida Street housing projects. Their parents split when they were young and they found themselves fighting to overcome becoming a statistical “product of their environment.”

Since overcoming their old circumstances, overall life has treated the two pretty well. But we know all too well that the tables can turn in the drop of a dime. Unfortunately, for Rae Sremmurd with the coming of the new year, the tables have tragically turned.

Their stepfather was shot and killed Monday night and to make matters worse, their younger brother is currently in custody for the crime.

According to reports, police responded to emergency calls on Monday and dispatched to the family’s Tupelo home. Once on scene, authorities found 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Michael Brown, the younger brother of the Mississippi duo, was then taken into custody as a person of interest and is currently being held for psychiatric evaluation. Police say that no one else is being sought out for the killing.

Sullivan has been in the boys lives since a young age. Our condolences to Rae Sremmurd and family.

Source: Baller Alert

