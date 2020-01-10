Usher, H.E.R, John Legend & More Will Perform At The 2020 Grammy Salute To Prince!

The top of the new year brings a ton of exciting moments and events. In Hollywood, it kicks off red carpet season and we get to enjoy some of our favorite entertainers come together and celebrate greatness.

After the 2020 Grammy Awards this year there will be a very special tribute to the late and great Prince entitled “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.” Artists like John Legend, Alicia Keys and Usher will perform in honor of the purple legend.

According to Rolling Stone, the star-studded tribute will go down January 28th at the Los Angeles Convention Center, two days after the Grammy’s. The show will air to the public in April 2020.

Sheila E., the infamous former drummer for Prince, will be the musical director alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Can you say, EPIC! The lineup will also showcase artists such as Common, the Foo Fighters, H.E.R., and Earth, Wind & Fire.

The ode to Prince will also feature classic Prince collaborators, including Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles (who sang the Prince-written hit “Manic Monday”), and Morris Day and the Time. The musician’s old band, the Revolution, will also be included in the celebration!

In a statement, Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan said, “Prince. The Purple One. His Royal Badness — regardless of how you identify him, he is indisputably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time.”

Source: Baller Alert

