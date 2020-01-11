CLOSE
Yara Shahidi Gifted Beyonce’s Ivy Park + ADIDAS Line Before Release

Can I be your friend Yara?

Looks like Yara Shahidi got the plug with Beyonce and is making fans wish she was their friend too.

The “grown-ish” star showed off the special package she received from the queen herself of her new Ivy Park + ADIDAS collab line.

 

Yes sis she got the WHOLE COLLECTION!

View this post on Instagram

ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

 

Bey has also been promoting like crazy on her own Instagram account. So far she has been receiving great reviews from fans and fashion lovers.

View this post on Instagram

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

View this post on Instagram

adidas x IVY PARK unboxing

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Are you feeling the new Ivy Park line? Let us know below!

Source: The Jasmine Brand

