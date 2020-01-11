Yara Shahidi Gifted Beyonce’s Ivy Park + ADIDAS Line Before Release

Can I be your friend Yara?

Looks like Yara Shahidi got the plug with Beyonce and is making fans wish she was their friend too.

The “grown-ish” star showed off the special package she received from the queen herself of her new Ivy Park + ADIDAS collab line.

Yes sis she got the WHOLE COLLECTION!

Bey has also been promoting like crazy on her own Instagram account. So far she has been receiving great reviews from fans and fashion lovers.

Are you feeling the new Ivy Park line? Let us know below!

Source: The Jasmine Brand

