City Picks

This year I will be letting you know who will win the biggest games in sports, this weekend kicked off my picking barrage here are my picks for last week. Let’s see how I did!!

NFL Playoffs

GAME 1 WIN

Minnesota Vikings 21

San Francisco 49ers 28

GAME 2 LOST

Tennessee Titans 17

Baltimore Ravens 35

GAME 3 WIN

Houston Texans 24

Kansas City Chiefs 28

GAME 4 LOST

Seattle Seahawks 21

Green Bay Packers 10

NBA Games

GAME 1 WIN

Los Angeles Lakers 120

Dallas Mavericks 95

GAME 2 WIN

San Antonio Spurs 97

Toronto Raptors 95

GAME 3 WIN

Los Angeles Clippers 104

Denver Nuggets 110

Look like I went 2 -2 for the NFL sitting pretty at %50 and a perfect 3-0 that’s a big %100 I Still have one game left The National Championship and I have the LSU Tigers winning check back tomorrow to see if my prediction was correct .

