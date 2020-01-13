Last Years Super Bowl MVP Gets Arrested and Cited for Vandalism in Beverly Hills

This year’s version of the New England Patriots was not what we had grown accustomed to seeing, although they started the season off with a bang going 8-0 they finished the end of the season going 4-4 and their season ended with a very disappointing loss in the 1st round of the playoffs. This is the 1st time in 11 years the Patriots didn’t make it to the AFC Championship game so the team isn’t used to having a lot of free time and now we know why. Because when they have free time they do ignorant $hit like jumping on a uber expensive car in Beverly Hills for no apparent reason. This what last years SuperBowl MVP Julian Edelman did over the weekend, land his assets behind bars. Full Story HERE

