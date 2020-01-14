Jay Z & Yo Gotti Plan To Sue Mississippi Prison Due To Poor Conditions

Enough is enough!

Jay Z is teaming up with Yo Gotti to not only bring awareness to the horrific conditions at a Mississippi prison but force their hand to improve them.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the rappers wrote to both the governor Phil Bryant and the Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall about the inhumane conditions at the prison.

The letter states prisoners, “are forced to live in squalor, with rats that crawl over them as they sleep on the floor, having been denied even a mattress for a cot.”

Also adding:

“To see this happen so close to my hometown of Memphis is truly devastating. That’s why we’re calling on Mississippi state leaders to take immediate action and rectify this issue. If they don’t right this wrong, we’re prepared to take legal action to provide relief for those that are incarcerated and their families.”

Roc Nation lawyer Alex Spiro says they are willing and currently working with people who can offer hands on help.

“We are exploring a variety of civil rights claims and constitutional claims that the prison system and the government is violating the Eighth Amendment and the Civil Rights Act.”

“As the prison system continues to incarcerate more and more people, predominantly African American people down in Mississippi, the prison system becomes more crowded, more underfunded and more inhumane and you know what you see now is a system at its breaking point.”

Source: The Jasmine Brand