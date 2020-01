For the first time since Azerial Clary was 17, her mom and dad were able to enjoy priceless moments of the simple things in life like taking pictures with their daughter. Clary, who returned home to her family earlier this week took to social media and posted several pictures with her family after spending five years with R. Kelly.

Azriel captioned the family shots, “surprise. Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all. I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself.” She included the hashtag #movingontobetterdays.

Her dad, Angelo, told TMZ … “We are just enjoying these moments right now … enjoying being reunited as the Clarys.”

Also On Power 107.5: