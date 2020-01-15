WNBA Announces Salary Increases & Guaranteed Salaries During Maternity Leave!

It is no secret that it’s been a long time coming for the playing field to level out a bit within the Women’s National Basketball Association. Finally, the WNBA is pushing forward and making strides to improve salaries and overall career of its players.

The league and the players union have come to agreement and finalized the terms of a new eight-year collective bargaining agreement. Under this revised agreement, the league’s annual base salary will increase to an average of $130,000, with top players making up to $500,000 according to ESPN.

The agreement will remain in place for eight years, from the 2020 through 2027 seasons, with a mutual opt-out provision after six years.

Not only are players excited about the long overdue salary increase, but they will also benefit from improvements to player travel, changes to free agency policy, additional motherhood, and family planning benefits, which includes full salaries for players while on maternity leave. (I mean come on!)

Along with the agreement, $1.6 million will be set aside for the off season league and team marketing agreements. This will potentially provide up to $300,000 in additional annual income for some players.

The WNBA has long been criticized for its players’ annual salaries, which are extraordinarily low compared to their male counterparts.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert applauded the athletes that represent the WNBA for pushing to make sure change was made in the league they love.

“We believe it’s a groundbreaking and historic deal. I’m proud of the players; they bargained hard, they unified, they brought attention to so many important topics,” she said.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: