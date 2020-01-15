Insecure Season Four Announced!

After a long awaited two years, the time has finally come! Issa Rae posted on Instagram about 45 minutes ago a teaser for the fourth installment of ‘Insecure’. The new season will on HBO April 12th, 2020. The show has been recognized highly for not only it’s diversity within it’s writers, but also for the ability to showcase the relationship between four LA women going through the motions of life and careers in their twenties. The show has received two Golden Globe nominations and Issa herself received an Emmy nomination for her role in the series.

Season 3 ended with old flings coming back, new flames lighting, and a bit of aggression between Molly and Issa. It also looks as if all the original cast will still be in the show which is a major plus! The core friend group like Natasha Rothwell (Kelli), Y’lan Noel (Daniel), Amanda Seales (Tiffany), and Lisa Joyce (Frieda). We’re all interested to see what new characters surface, what changes happen in Issa’s career, and of course her love life as well! So get ready, get your snacks and wine, because this is for sure going to be good!

