50 Cent Shares Video Of Columbus Girl Firing Gun and CPD Offer A Warning

Rapper 50 cent helped a Columbus girl go viral on the internet by sharing a video of her holding a gun and then that gun accidentally going off. The video was funny because no one was hurt but it did bring up some glaring questions. The biggest one being where were the gun locks for this gun? One thing we know is that we’ve had way to many accidental deaths happen because a child has got their hands on their parent’s guns. Columbus police commented on the video and said thank you to 50 and let him know that they were on the job and then they issued a warning to parents. Full Story Click Here

Also On Power 107.5: