YouTube Music’s 2020 Leaders And Legends Ball Honor LaFace Records!

Wednesday evening some music royalty came together to honor the 30-year legacy of the legendary LaFace Records at YouTube Music’s 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The event went down at the Atlanta History Center, and anybody who is anybody came out to show support! The night would not have been complete without LaFace co-founders Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Antonio “LA” Reid. Also in attendance at the star-studded event was Monica, Future, Da Brat, Ludacris, Big Boi, Pebbles, 2 Chainz and more to pay tribute to the iconic label, which ran from 1989 to 2004.

During the event, Babyface shared, “The thing that keeps sticking with me when I Iook across this room and see all the talent—if we had anything to do with inspiring this—to me that’s God’s blessing. When amazing things are happening, you don’t always realize it.”

There were performances from T.I. and Killer Mike, as well as OutKast’s Big Boi with Sleepy Brown and 2 Chainz.

“LaFace wasn’t just a record company. People were proud to say that they worked for LaFace,” Edmonds told the audience. “I feel blessed to have written the songs I wrote, but I’m just as blessed to have known and worked with the people at LaFace and to be a part of this city. There is no place like Atlanta, and I don’t think there ever will be.”

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: