Da Baby Defends Pushing Hotel Worker, States He Was Protecting Daughter

“I am a father first,” says the rapper who was caught on video pushing a hotel worker.

Our boy Da Baby has been having to explain a lot of his actions since becoming the hottest rapper in the game. It is always something, arrests, fighting videos and now another video going viral of Baby putting his hands on someone else.

TMZ dropped a video showing the “Bop” rapper pushing down a hotel employee and pointing his finger in his face before walking off. The altercation happened inside the lobby of the Beverly Hills Hotel and was capture all on tape. You can’t hear what was said but Da Baby took to his Instagram to explain his actions.

As shown above, the rapper says he was defending his daughter’s safety after the hotel worker refused to take no for an answer. The worker wanted to take a picture with Baby but the rapper said no due to jeopardizing his and his daughter’s safety. It was then the hotel worker walked away from Baby and was caught trying to sneak a video.

Da Baby’s lawyer is also standing behind his claim that it was self-defense.

“Any actions taken by DaBaby were likely in self defense based upon his recall of the events and until the video is thoroughly reviewed we have no further comment at this time.”

Follow @CeCeOnAir

MIA Fest Day 2: Travis Scott, Lizzo, Tierra Whack, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More! 32 photos Launch gallery MIA Fest Day 2: Travis Scott, Lizzo, Tierra Whack, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More! 1. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 1 of 32 2. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 2 of 32 3. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 3 of 32 4. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 4 of 32 5. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 5 of 32 6. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 6 of 32 7. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 7 of 32 8. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 8 of 32 9. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 9 of 32 10. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 10 of 32 11. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 11 of 32 12. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 12 of 32 13. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 13 of 32 14. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 14 of 32 15. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 15 of 32 16. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 16 of 32 17. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 17 of 32 18. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 18 of 32 19. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 19 of 32 20. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 20 of 32 21. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 21 of 32 22. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 22 of 32 23. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 23 of 32 24. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 24 of 32 25. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 25 of 32 26. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 26 of 32 27. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 27 of 32 28. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 28 of 32 29. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 29 of 32 30. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 30 of 32 31. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 31 of 32 32. MIA Fest Day 2 Source:R1 Digital 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading MIA Fest Day 2: Travis Scott, Lizzo, Tierra Whack, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More! MIA Fest Day 2: Travis Scott, Lizzo, Tierra Whack, Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More!

Source: The Shade Room