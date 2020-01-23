Sticker Found On Columbus Elementary School Stirs Major Controversy!

A local elementary school is under scrutiny after an inappropriate sticker that was on display was found to be offensive. The school is now under investigation.

The sticker in question had the phrase “IT’S OKAY TO BE WHITE” on it and was taped to the window of Binns Elementary School. Parents noticed the sticker and it immediately caused controversy and that has moved all over social media!

Unfortunately however, this is not the first time the slogan has appeared on buildings, including other school buildings across the nation. Back in November, two different central Ohio universities were forced to remove flyers and stickers with the slogan from campus after the FBI got involved.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacists promote the campaign.

The sticker has since been removed from Binns Elementary. One parent who found the sticker is relieved to see it was taken down.

“This is completely wrong,” said Jessica Kaylor. “It doesn’t belong in schools, it does not belong. It’s 2020. It just does not belong”

A representative of the Columbus City Schools District sent a statement regarding the matter:

“We are currently in the process of investigating this matter. What I can tell you is that an alert parent notified us today, about a post that was circulating on social media over the weekend. That parent came up to the school and removed the stickers after seeing the post. It’s important that we all work together to keep our children safe and our schools a welcoming environment that’s conducive to learning and growth for everyone. The District does not discriminate based upon sex, race, color, national origin, religion, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, ancestry, familial status or military status with regard to admission, access, treatment or employment.”

Source: NBC4i

