VIDEO: Meek Mill Gets Into Confrontation With Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

The Pettys want Meek to keep that same energy.

It’s Grammy weekend and everybody is in Los Angeles. LA is a small city, so small that Meek Mill bumped into his ex Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty at Mayfield in West Hollywood.

According to witnesses, Meek had about 10 homeboys with him. The couple was alone. When Meek saw them walk in, he made an effort to squash any bad beef and let bygones be bygones.

Things instead go left!

As you can hear Nicki in the background gassing up her husband, which led to the men exchanging words.

TMZ reports that Meek was the one yelling, “You can’t talk to me one-on-one,” which leads Kenneth to call him a “p***y.”

Now I love the positive and changed Meek. However, he has to learn that not everybody is moving the same way as him. He wants to be more positive and should know that Nicki and Kenneth wouldn’t be friendly. Besides Meek, you have a beautiful pregnant girlfriend Milano and expecting your first kid. Who cares about the Pettys (I’m just saying).

Hopefully, we don’t see this situation escalate even more while they are out in LA.

