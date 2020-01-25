VIDEO: Meek Mill Gets Into Confrontation With Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

The Pettys want Meek to keep that same energy.
It’s Grammy weekend and everybody is in Los Angeles. LA is a small city, so small that Meek Mill bumped into his ex Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty at Mayfield in West Hollywood.
According to witnesses, Meek had about 10 homeboys with him. The couple was alone. When Meek saw them walk in, he made an effort to squash any bad beef and let bygones be bygones.
Things instead go left!
View this post on Instagram
#TSRExclusiveDetails: Whew chileeee! #MeekMill and #KennethPetty were seen on camera having a lil’ verbal altercation inside of a clothing store in West Hollywood, but we have the tea on what really happened, and it’s LIPTON! ______________________________________ Apparently, Meek was shopping at Mayfield with about 10 of his boys, when #NickiMinaj and Kenneth walked into the same store. Nicki & Kenneth came in alone. Our source tells us that Meek approached Kenneth to try to squash the beef going on between them, but Kenneth was not on that type of timing at all! ______________________________________ Our source, who was a witness to the confrontation, tells us that Kenneth wanted Meek to keep the same energy he’s always had, and asked Meek to step outside to handle things one on one. Well, the situation escalated and Meeks boys started getting involved. They all went outside and apparently Meek wasn’t here for the one-on-one. ______________________________________ He was heard saying “I’m a boss”, when Kenneth asked for a one-on-one. Eventually things diffused once security got involved. (📸: @gettyimages)
As you can hear Nicki in the background gassing up her husband, which led to the men exchanging words.
TMZ reports that Meek was the one yelling, “You can’t talk to me one-on-one,” which leads Kenneth to call him a “p***y.”
Now I love the positive and changed Meek. However, he has to learn that not everybody is moving the same way as him. He wants to be more positive and should know that Nicki and Kenneth wouldn’t be friendly. Besides Meek, you have a beautiful pregnant girlfriend Milano and expecting your first kid. Who cares about the Pettys (I’m just saying).
Hopefully, we don’t see this situation escalate even more while they are out in LA.
Source: The Shade Room