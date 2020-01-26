YG Arrested on Robbery Charges Prior To Grammys

YG was arrested this morning at his Chatsworth, Calif. mansion on suspicion of robbery by Los Angleles County sheriffs according to reports.

He is scheduled to appear Sunday as part of a Grammys tribute to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle at Sunday’s Grammys, performing with John Legend and Meek Mill, among others.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was served with a search warrant at around 4am on Friday. He is being held on $250,000 bail, with an arraignment set for Tuesday. His arrest is not expected to interfere with his Grammys appearance.

Details on what the robbery charges stem from or other details on the arrest were not immediately provided, although the sheriffs said it was part of an ongoing investigation.

YG has retained celebrity attorney Joe Tacopina, whose prior clients include Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Alex Rodriguez.

“YG has no idea what investigators are talking about,” Tacopina told TMZ. “And we have not been provided with any details. Rest assured, my client will be cleared of all charges, if they even survive past the arraignment.” The arrest drew support from at least one fellow rapper. The Game tweeted: “Funny how @YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor #LAPDtheBiggestGangHere.” According to Deadline.com, YG has had prior run-ins with the sheriff’s office. They raided his Hollywood Hills leased home in July in relation to a police-involved shooting in his hometown of Compton. YG was not home at that time. Authorities said his Cadillac Escalade was involved in a high-speed police chase and shooting earlier in July that killed a 65-year-old man who was riding a bicycle. Source: Deadine.com

Also On Power 107.5: