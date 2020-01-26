Counterfeit $100 Bills Circulating In Chillicothe

Counterfeit money is moving through the Chillicothe are and police say the bills are even passing the “marker test”.

“These one hundred dollar bills, I’ve never seen anything like it,” Chillicothe Police Sgt. Lucas Hansen told 10TV.com

According to police reports, at least seven instances have been reported since Sunday where criminals have been trying to pass off the fake $100 bills including a Subway restaurant, Walmart and a Dollar General.

“We do have leads in the investigation,” Hansen said. “We are currently working with the Secret Service.”

Sgt. Hansen says these bills are passing the marker test that usually immediately identifies a counterfeit.

“They’re changing it every day,” he said. “They know what passes in some stores and what won’t pass in others and what they’ve used previously. Eventually, we’ll always catch on to the newest trends and then they always switch up their tactics. It’s an ongoing thing that will probably never end in my time.”

If you suspect you might have received a counterfeit bill you’re asked to contact your local police department.

Source: 10TV.com

