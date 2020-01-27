Teen Charged in Friends Shooting Death, Pataskala home

A teenage boy is being charged with reckless homicide, after shooting his friend with a 9mm.

According to 10tv, a 15 yr old point the 9mm with a laser equipped to it at his friend to distract him from playing the video game, he then pulled the trigger. The other 15 yr old was pronounce dead, he was a freshman attended Watkins Memorial High School.

The young teens will not be identified because they are minors, and the shooter will be facing charges in juvenile court.

In a post on Facebook, the district’s superintendent called the student’s death a “tragic accident.”Police said in the complaint that the pair “regularly mess around with guns and pull the trigger.”

Too often do incidents like these happens. KIDS stop playing with GUNS they do and will KILL!

Courtesy of 10tv, and the Licking County Police department.