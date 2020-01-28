Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky & Post Malone Headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2020!

The Rolling Loud fest has officially announced the lineup for its 2020 Miami festival!

Concert goers can look forward to Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky and Post Malone as the headliners. Some of the other artists performing are Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Roddy Rich, City Girls and more. The festival is going down May 8th to May 10th at the Miami Hard Rock Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31st at 10 a.m. and you can click here to purchase. Source: Complex

