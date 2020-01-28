15 Quotes From Kobe Bryant That You Need To Imply To Your Life

The man’s wisdom was like no other and it showed in his life.

I am still hurt by the news of the loss of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter GiGi and the seven other victims of a fatal helicopter crash.

Kobe Bean Bryant worked every day to be the best version of himself as a son, NBA player, husband, father, friend, and leader. He changed his number from 8 to 24 because the No. 24 meant he spent every 24 hours of everyday to achieve excellence in everything that he did.

Though many fans and those who loved Kobe are having a hard time even just staying focus on work, school and are saddened by the news. I thought this would be the perfect time to share with you some of his most inspiring quotes to help you through this time. Many you may have heard him say before. Many he would tell you right now himself.

On chasing success:

“When you make a choice and say, ‘Come hell or high water, I am going to be this,’ then you should not be surprised when you are that. It should not be something that is intoxicating or out of character because you have seen this moment for so long that … when that moment comes, of course it is here because it has been here the whole time, because it has been [in your mind] the whole time.”

On resilience:

“I’m here. I’m not going anywhere. No matter what the injury — unless it’s completely debilitating — I’m going to be the same player I’ve always been. I’ll figure it out. I’ll make some tweaks, some changes, but I’m still coming.”

“Everything negative — pressure, challenges — is all an opportunity for me to rise.”

On teamwork:

“The important thing is that your teammates have to know you’re pulling for them and you really want them to be successful.”

On hard work.

“I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. I don’t want to understand you.”

“I have nothing in common with lazy people who blame others for their lack of success. Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.”

“Dedication sees dreams come true.”

On winning:

“I’ll do whatever it takes to win games, whether it’s sitting on a bench waving a towel, handing a cup of water to a teammate, or hitting the game-winning shot.”

“The moment you give up, is the moment you let someone else win”

On leadership:

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great at whatever they want to do.”

On perseverance:

“I’ve played with IVs before, during and after games. I’ve played with a broken hand, a sprained ankle, a torn shoulder, a fractured tooth, a severed lip, and a knee the size of a softball. I don’t miss 15 games because of a toe injury that everybody knows wasn’t that serious in the first place.”

On overcoming fear:

“The last time I was intimidated was when I was 6 years old in karate class. I was an orange belt and the instructor ordered me to fight a black belt who was a couple years older and a lot bigger. I was scared s–less. I mean, I was terrified and he kicked my ass. But then I realized he didn’t kick my ass as bad as I thought he was going to and that there was nothing really to be afraid of. That was around the time I realized that intimidation didn’t really exist if you’re in the right frame of mind.”

On failure:

“I have self-doubt. I have insecurity. I have fear of failure. I have nights when I show up at the arena and I’m like, ‘My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. I don’t have it. I just want to chill.’ We all have self-doubt. You don’t deny it, but you also don’t capitulate to it. You embrace it.”

“Once you know what failure feels like, determination chases success.”

“When we are saying this cannot be accomplished, this cannot be done, then we are short-changing ourselves. My brain, it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I have to sit there and face myself and tell myself ‘you are a failure,’ I think that is almost worse than dying.”

His legacy, his words and his work he has done to lead the next generations will never be forgotten. We love you Black Mamba, thank you!

Source: Inc