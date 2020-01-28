Browns To Hire 32-year-old Andrew Berry as GM and VP

The Cleveland Browns found their new general manager and vice president of football operations Monday as the reached an agreement with Andrew Berry of the Philadelphia Eagles according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Berry, who is just 32, signed a five-year deal and becomes the youngest general manager in the NFL. He also becomes one of three black GMs in the NFL.

Berry graduated from Harvard with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s in computer science. He also played football at Harvard, starting all four years at cornerback and earning All-Ivy League honors three times.

The Browns are expected to hold a news conference next week to introduce him.

Berry, who replaces John Dorsey after two seasons on the job, returns to the Browns after working for them from 2016 to 2018 as vice president of player personnel.

