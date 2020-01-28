CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to 25 To Life For Rape

2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala

Source: Chance Yeh / Getty

According to TMZ.com, Nicki Minaj’s brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following the guilty verdict in his child rape trial.

On Monday, Judge Robert McDonald reached a sentence for Jelani Maraj in a New York court finding him guilty of predatory sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl and endangering the welfare of a child in a trial that lasted less than 3 weeks.

The girl, who was 14 when she testified said was repeatedly assaulted over eight months in 2015 at Maraj’s home in Baldwin while her mother was at work.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence supported the allegations. The girl’s younger brother testified that he witnessed one assault.

Maraj’s lawyers said the rape allegations were concocted by the girl’s mother as part of a scheme to get Nicki Minaj to pay $25 million in hush money.

Nicki visited her brother while he was locked up in 2017 but sources say it was only to support her mother.

Maraj’s attorney appealed a conviction in 2018, claiming that there was jury misconduct. The judge ruled in October that the defense did not meet the necessary burden of proof.

Maraj said in court Monday that he had an alcohol problem and asked for a “second chance.” One of his attorneys said he suffered from health issues including hypertension, gout and anemia and requested the minimum sentence of 10 years to life.

Source: TMZ.com and NBCNewYork.com

 

Brother , Jelani Maraj , new york , nicki minaj , Prison , Rape

Also On Power 107.5:
Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close