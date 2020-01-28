Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to 25 To Life For Rape

According to TMZ.com, Nicki Minaj’s brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following the guilty verdict in his child rape trial.

On Monday, Judge Robert McDonald reached a sentence for Jelani Maraj in a New York court finding him

guilty

of predatory sexual assault against an 11-year-old girl and endangering the welfare of a child in a trial that lasted less than 3 weeks.

The girl, who was 14 when she testified said was repeatedly assaulted over eight months in 2015 at Maraj’s home in Baldwin while her mother was at work.

Prosecutors said DNA evidence supported the allegations. The girl’s younger brother testified that he witnessed one assault.

Maraj’s lawyers said the rape allegations were concocted by the girl’s mother as part of a scheme to get Nicki Minaj to pay $25 million in hush money.