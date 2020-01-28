Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to 25 To Life For Rape

According to TMZ.com, Nicki Minaj’s brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following the guilty verdict in his child rape trial.
The girl, who was 14 when she testified said was repeatedly assaulted over eight months in 2015 at Maraj’s home in Baldwin while her mother was at work.
Prosecutors said DNA evidence supported the allegations. The girl’s younger brother testified that he witnessed one assault.
Maraj’s lawyers said the rape allegations were concocted by the girl’s mother as part of a scheme to get Nicki Minaj to pay $25 million in hush money.
Maraj’s attorney appealed a conviction in 2018, claiming that there was jury misconduct. The judge ruled in October that the defense did not meet the necessary burden of proof.
Maraj said in court Monday that he had an alcohol problem and asked for a “second chance.” One of his attorneys said he suffered from health issues including hypertension, gout and anemia and requested the minimum sentence of 10 years to life.
Source: TMZ.com and NBCNewYork.com