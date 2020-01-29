Two Chillicothe School Districts Cancel Classes After Flu Outbreak!

Flu season is in full swing and unfortunately putting the health of many at risk. In efforts to counteract the virus, two school districts in Chillicothe, Ohio have shut down for the rest of the week due to a local flu outbreak.

Zane Trace Local Schools and Huntington Local School districts in Ross County both will remain closed this week, after having classes open Monday and Tuesday.

For Zane Trace Local Schools, a spokesperson says they will be undergoing a major deep clean. The district houses all Kindergarten through 12th grade students in one building so closing up to take the necessary precautions only seems appropriate.

Zane Trace Local school districts have an estimated 1,300 students and about 150 staff members.

As for the Huntington Local School District, their Superintendent Pete Ruby says the district will also undergo a deep cleaning during the shut down. They have almost the identical set up as Zane Trace, educating all K-12 in one building.

Classes are to resume Monday for both districts.

Source: 10TV

