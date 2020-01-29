Kodak Black is Working on New Projects From the Cell

The last time we heard from Kodak he was saying to anyone that would listen that the CO’s in the facility he was locked up in Miami was trying to kill him and he requested a transfer. Well, his wish was granted and he is now currently in a correctional facility in Oklahoma while he waits to do his time in Kentucky where he will serve out the rest of his sentence getting released in 2022. His lawyer just recently visited Kodak and said that he is happy to report that Kodak is doing good and he’s in good spirits and that he was working on new projects his lawyer didn’t expound on what those projects were but he did say that he was doing a lot of reading and he thanked all of his fans for their support. Full Story Here