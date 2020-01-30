Cleveland Officer Sentenced For Urinating On 12-Year-Old Girl!

A dishonorable Cleveland police officer has received punishment for his crimes.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa, former officer with the Cleveland Division of Police, plead guilty to urinating on a child during an attempted kidnapping. He has been sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison on charges of attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating material harmful to a juvenile and endangering children.

All charges except one are felonies. A number of other charges like criminal child enticement and public indecency were dropped in exchange for Nhiwatiwa’s guilty plea.

According to police reports, Nhiwatiwa was off-duty in Euclid on the day of August 16th. He saw the 12-year-old girl waiting for her school bus on Euclid Avenue and took it upon himself to ask her several questions, including if she needed a ride. After his offer was refused he left the scene and later returned with his genitals exposed and urinated on her while recording his actions on a cell phone.

The victim said she had asked Nhiwatiwa, “What’s your problem?” and his only response was, “What’s wrong, b—h?”

What Nhiwatiwa didn’t know was that an alert neighbor saw him in the act and quickly wrote down his license plate number. The child also picked his image out of a photo array “with 100% certainty” and he later turned himself in.

Nhiwatiwa, a five-year veteran of the Cleveland police force was immediately suspended without pay, and during sentencing it was revealed he had officially resigned his position as an officer.

While in court, Nhiwatiwa showed some remorse with a brief apology for his actions, and it was confirmed with medical experts that he has a history of schizophrenia. But Judge Wanda C. Jones refused to take this case lightly or dismiss due to his mental struggles. Jones determined a jail sentence was necessary, and called the crimes “one of the most humiliating acts against a child.”

Nhiwatiwa will serve his sentence at the Lorain Correctional Institute. He will also be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender for 15 years.

