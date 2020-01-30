CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ellen Degeneres Awards Texas Teen Who Refused To Cut Dreads A Scholarship

The teen made national news after he refused to cut his dreads in order to walk for his high school graduation.

23rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards Presented By Ketel One And Wells Fargo - Dinner and Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The nation has been rallying behind DeAndre Arnold after he was racially profiled by his own high school. Arnold reportedly was told by the school he could not walk across the stage during his high school graduation unless he cut his dreads.

The story reached millions including Ellen Degeneres and she wanted to take action by awarding the teen $20,000 for a scholarship for college!

Alicia Keys handed over the check to Arnold and told him she was proud of him for standing up for what was right.

14 Amazing Photos Of Oprah Winfrey’s Hair Over The Years
13 photos

Source: The Ellen Show

Black Hair , college scholarship , deandre arnold , Dreadlocks , ellen dengeneres , scholarship , texas student

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close