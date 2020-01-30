Ellen Degeneres Awards Texas Teen Who Refused To Cut Dreads A Scholarship

The teen made national news after he refused to cut his dreads in order to walk for his high school graduation.

The nation has been rallying behind DeAndre Arnold after he was racially profiled by his own high school. Arnold reportedly was told by the school he could not walk across the stage during his high school graduation unless he cut his dreads.

The story reached millions including Ellen Degeneres and she wanted to take action by awarding the teen $20,000 for a scholarship for college!

Alicia Keys handed over the check to Arnold and told him she was proud of him for standing up for what was right.

Source: The Ellen Show