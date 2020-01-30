Hall Of Fame Is Inducting Kobe Bryant At 2020 Ceremony!

The passing of Kobe Bryant has most certainly shook up the world. It’s such a tragedy, that not knowing him personally does not make the loss any easier. We all have felt this one.

The shocking news has moved the Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo to reveal that Kobe Bryant will be inducted in the next HOF ceremony this year.

“Kobe will be honored the way he should be,” Colangelo said.

Ironically, Bryant was already amongst a legendary list of players that were nominated for the 2020 HOF awards. He was in the running with Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tim Hardaway, and Mugsy Bogues.

“Expected to be arguably the most epic class with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett,” Colangelo stated back when the nominees dropped.

Due to his untimely death, Kobe Bryant will be a first-ballot enshrinement in the 2020 Half of Fame class. The remainder of the 2020 class will be announced in April and the ceremony will be held in Springfield Massachusetts this August.

Prayers are constantly being sent to the Bryant family and all families affected by the tragic helicopter crash.

Source: Baller Alert

Also On Power 107.5: