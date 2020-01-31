Man Shot In Face Outside Of Monarch

A man was shot in the face following an alleged fight outside of the Monarch early Friday morning according to Columbus police said.

Reports say, Tommy Edwards, 29, who wasn’t involved in the argument, was hit by a stray bullet when several shots were fired around 2:15 a.m. at 700 N. High Street.

Edwards was transported to Grant Hospital where reports say he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police, who found three shell casings but weren’t able to obtain information to identify any suspects, say they believe an unknown number of individuals got into a fight as the bar was preparing to close.

The Monarch staff has yet to release a statement or respond to the incident.

We will keep you posted as the story continues to develop.

