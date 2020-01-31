D.J. Carton Stepping Away From Buckeyes Basketball Team

Freshman D.J. Carton announced Thursday that he will be taking time away from basketball with the Ohio State Buckeyes to deal with personal matters.

Ohio State head men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann said the Buckeyes third leading scorer will miss Saturday’s home game against Indiana but no full time table was given for his return.

“D.J. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him. Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter,” Holtmann said in a released statement.

Carton, who is averaging 10.4 points per game and 2.9 assists, tweeted Thursday night saying, “In making this decision I felt it was important to be transparent as to why I’m taking a break. I have been suffering from mental health issues for a couple years. I have been through a lot. I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100% right now.”

Carton, who was named Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the week of December 23, said he is “doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health”

Prays up for DJ and we hope he can return to the court stronger and better than every.

