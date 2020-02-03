One Shot In The Short North

For the second time in a week Columbus police are investigating a shooting outside a Short North Bar.

Police were called to 700 block of North High Street where they received calls of two men arguing just after 3 a.m.

One man was cut on the ear by a knife and another was shot after police say one of the men walked back to a vehicle to get a handgun and fired 8 shots, hitting the victim in the back.

A witness told police, the suspects left the scene in a silver Ford F-150 pickup truck.

On Friday, a bystander was shot in the face by a stray bullet outside Monarch Lounge.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Source: Columbus Police Department

