The Mask Singer Update

Usually, after the Superbowl, most people go home or they are at-home cleaning up but this after was different and I mean good different because one of the highest anticipated shows of last year was back on TV. The Masked Singer has quickly become one of TV’s biggest hits and ratings don’t lie, this year the whole crew is back Nick Cannon is the host with the most and the judges are great you have Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy. The kickoff to Season 3 did not disappoint. This cast of contestants is incredible as well this year we will get to see the Llama, Banana, Miss Monster, Frog, Mouse, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Astronaut, Swan, Kitty, Bear, Elephant, Rhino, T-Rex, Night Angel, and Taco. And you would wish that everyone could stay but someone always has to go home and on the first night that someone was the Robot and who was the Robot none other than Lil Wayne. So if you love The Masked Singer like I do then get ready for another great season with a lot of great surprises!