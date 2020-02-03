Punk’d Returns With Megan Thee Stallion! Watch The Clip!!

MTV’s super popular tv show, Punk’d, is making a comeback! Fans of the celebrity prank show can rejoice for its return coming this spring to the new streaming service, Quibi.

The all new reboot of the show, pioneered by Ashton Kutcher, will make its return with Chance the Rapper as the new host. One of the episodes we can look forward to tuning into will feature, the Hot Girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion.

Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive preview of the episode featuring Hot Girl Meg. In the hilarious clip, the Houston native is found in the backseat of a car with two members of her team. Panic ensues when what appears to be a huge gorilla in a cage, escapes. Meg is caught up in the moment and fooled by the person in a gorilla suit.

“That is an actual gorilla,” she says while trying to get a photo on her phone.

The Punk’d crew, headed by Chance, makes sure the gorilla breaks out of the cage right as one of Megan’s friends is walking nearby. A worried Megan is concerned her friend will be attacked and goes crazy trying to warn the person.

The new season of the popular prank show will launch on Quibi on April 20.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” Chance said of the reboot. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

