CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

YaYa Mayweather Seen Throwing Hands, Reportedly At NBA YoungBoy’s Girl

Look like she got them hands from her daddy.

There was a lot of nonsense going down in Miami this weekend for the Super Bowl. We saw that Floyd Mayweather was looking like a walking Louis Vuitton bag as he posed in the suites during the big game.

 

However, his daughter YaYa Mayweather was down in Dallas, TX reportedly rumbling with one of NBA YoungBoy‘s girls. As you can see in the video below, YaYa was standing outside of a hotel with a friend when an unidentified woman in red ran up on her.

View this post on Instagram

#TSRExclusiveVideo: Whew, chile!! This weekend was quite the weekend. Saturday night, #YayaMayweather was reportedly spotted pulling up on #NBAYoungBoy at a hotel in Dallas. Word is she got into a fight with one of NBA YoungBoy’s other girls while at the hotel. _____________________________________ We were able to exclusively obtain surveillance footage of Yaya and a friend standing outside of the hotel in the valet driveway. In the video, you can see the girl dressed in red, jump out of the vehicle and run towards Yaya and her friend. It’s obvious things got heated before they were officially pulled apart from each other. (SWIPE)—(📹: Click the link in the bio for the full video)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

We are not sure who the young lady in the red is but TheShadeRoom reports it’s on of YoungBoy’s mew girlfriends.

YoungBoy in the past said that YaYa his tires and they pretty much have had a toxic on-and-off relationship.

The Life & Times Of NBA YoungBoy (Photo Gallery)
5 photos

Source: TheShadeRoom

Floyd Mayweather , Girl Fight , nba youngboy , yaya mayweather

Videos
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close