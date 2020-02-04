YaYa Mayweather Seen Throwing Hands, Reportedly At NBA YoungBoy’s Girl

Look like she got them hands from her daddy.

There was a lot of nonsense going down in Miami this weekend for the Super Bowl. We saw that Floyd Mayweather was looking like a walking Louis Vuitton bag as he posed in the suites during the big game.

However, his daughter YaYa Mayweather was down in Dallas, TX reportedly rumbling with one of NBA YoungBoy‘s girls. As you can see in the video below, YaYa was standing outside of a hotel with a friend when an unidentified woman in red ran up on her.

We are not sure who the young lady in the red is but TheShadeRoom reports it’s on of YoungBoy’s mew girlfriends.

YoungBoy in the past said that YaYa his tires and they pretty much have had a toxic on-and-off relationship.

Source: TheShadeRoom