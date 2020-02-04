YaYa Mayweather Seen Throwing Hands, Reportedly At NBA YoungBoy’s Girl

Look like she got them hands from her daddy.
There was a lot of nonsense going down in Miami this weekend for the Super Bowl. We saw that Floyd Mayweather was looking like a walking Louis Vuitton bag as he posed in the suites during the big game.
View this post on Instagram
#TSRBroStoleMyLook: Okay! Looks like both #Tyga and #FloydMayweather had the same idea when it came to this #LouisVuitton monogram jacket that costs $6, 550! ___________________ #Tyga opted for a white collared shirt and naive pants, while Floyd rocked a plain white tee with some jewelry to complement his look. Outside of wondering what they have in the jacket pockets, you know we had to ask… who wore it better?! 👀👀
However, his daughter YaYa Mayweather was down in Dallas, TX reportedly rumbling with one of NBA YoungBoy‘s girls. As you can see in the video below, YaYa was standing outside of a hotel with a friend when an unidentified woman in red ran up on her.
View this post on Instagram
#TSRExclusiveVideo: Whew, chile!! This weekend was quite the weekend. Saturday night, #YayaMayweather was reportedly spotted pulling up on #NBAYoungBoy at a hotel in Dallas. Word is she got into a fight with one of NBA YoungBoy’s other girls while at the hotel. _____________________________________ We were able to exclusively obtain surveillance footage of Yaya and a friend standing outside of the hotel in the valet driveway. In the video, you can see the girl dressed in red, jump out of the vehicle and run towards Yaya and her friend. It’s obvious things got heated before they were officially pulled apart from each other. (SWIPE)—(📹: Click the link in the bio for the full video)
We are not sure who the young lady in the red is but TheShadeRoom reports it’s on of YoungBoy’s mew girlfriends.
YoungBoy in the past said that YaYa his tires and they pretty much have had a toxic on-and-off relationship.
Source: TheShadeRoom