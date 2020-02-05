Top 10 Albums of the Decade for Micah Dixon

A big discussion trending around the internet, between radio personalities, and famous social media people is dropping down the Top 10 Albums of the Decade List. Yes you have to cover the whole span one music from 2010 – 2020.

Its not as hard as you may think, as long as you are basing your picks with certain stipulations. For instance, Micah Dixon decided to choose the ALBUMS that she knew all the songs on that album, the music she just had to have on repeat, and till this day has music on repeat.

The list consist of Drake, Nothing Was the Same

Future, HNDRXX

Beyonce, Beyonce

Nipsey Hussle, Victory Lap

Kendrick Lamar, Damn

Khalid, American Teen

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday

SZA, CTRL

She only has 8 so what other two Albums should be added to her list?