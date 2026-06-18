10 Things to Do in Columbus Juneteenth Weekend
Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across central Ohio as communities gather to honor Black history, culture, and the ongoing legacy of freedom.
The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
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Across Central Ohio, organizations, community groups, and local leaders are hosting festivals, educational programs, cultural events, family activities, and nightlife experiences in recognition of the holiday.
Here’s a look at Juneteenth events happening around Columbus this year.
Community & Family-Friendly Events
Saturday, June 14
Juneteenth BASH (Black Authors Spotlight on Heritage) Book Festival
Columbus Metropolitan Library – MLK Branch
1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 19
Juneteenth Legacy at The Lincoln
Lincoln Theatre
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Juneteenth Jubilee Day Festival
Ohio History Center
Noon – 4 p.m.
29th Annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival
Genoa Park
Noon – 11 p.m.
New Albany Juneteenth Celebration
Hinson Amphitheater (New Albany)
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, June 20
Juneteenth Unity Barbeque
Point of Pride Center
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Juneteenth On The Ave
Historic Mt. Vernon Avenue
Noon – 6 p.m.
29th Annual Juneteenth Ohio Festival
Genoa Park
Noon – 11 p.m.
Reynoldsburg Juneteenth Celebration
Huber Park (Reynoldsburg)
4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Nightlife Events
Friday, June 20
SaturDAY Party: Juneteenth Edition
The Beeline (Easton)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- 10 Things to Do in Columbus Juneteenth Weekend
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