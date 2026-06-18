10 Things to Do in Columbus Juneteenth Weekend

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Juneteenth celebrations are taking place across central Ohio as communities gather to honor Black history, culture, and the ongoing legacy of freedom.

The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas learned they were free more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

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Across Central Ohio, organizations, community groups, and local leaders are hosting festivals, educational programs, cultural events, family activities, and nightlife experiences in recognition of the holiday.

Here’s a look at Juneteenth events happening around Columbus this year.