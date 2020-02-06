CLOSE
Principal Says Kobe Bryant Deserved To Die, The World Drags Her For Filth

To say someone deserves to die deserves a verbal ass whopping.

Kobe Bryant, Bryant Family Exclusive Family Pictures

Source: Courtesy of Sharia Washington / Courtesy of Sharia Washington

That is exactly what many people did on social media going after a principal that went viral after her disgusting comments about Kobe Bryant caught light.

New York Times reported Tuesday that Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora took to her Facebook to make a status saying “Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” just hours after Bryant’s tragic death.

The principal not only offended staff and students but went viral after people starting catching wind of it. So much so, Sejkora took down her Facebook and is now placed on leave. Realizing she is public enemy No. 1, now Sejkora wants to apologize and say what she said was “inappropriate.”

Why don’t you apologize to the Bryant family?

Source: NYT, NBC News

