Nelly Goes Off After Being Disrespected At Casino!

Sometimes celebrities just want to be “normal.” You know like, go to the grocery store, for a walk, or to the movies without being recognized, heckled or disrespected. This was definitely the case for St. Louis rapper, Nelly.

The St.Lunatic was at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut getting his gamble on when he got into a verbal disagreement with another player. The incident was caught on video by another casino patron.

Apparently, it all stemmed from Nelly complaining about another gambler playing badly.

In the video, Nelly can be heard telling the pit boss that another gambler told him to “get under my nuts.” The pit boss clearly didn’t agree with the rapper and claimed that he didn’t hear the comment from the other player.

The brief incident ended without police attention. The other players decided to cash out before the drama could escalate further.

Nelly has yet to comment on the situation.

Source: The Hollywood Unlocked

