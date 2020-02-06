Future’s 17-Year-Old Son Could Faces Up To 20 Years In Jail

Future’s son has reportedly been arrested during a major gang roundup in Atlanta and faces several felony charges that could send him to prison for the next 20 years.

According to Bossip, 17-year-old Jakobi Wilburn, has been charged with criminal gang activity, criminal trespassing, and gun possession.

Reports say when Wilburn was arrested, he was reportedly found to be in possession of a gun with the serial number scratched off, leading to a charge of an altered ID of a gun.

Despite the fact that Wilburn is a teenager, the Georgia law states that 17-year-olds can be charged as adults. Therefore the teen faces anywhere from five to 20 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges.

There is no word on Wilburn’s next court date.

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, his son is listed as “indigent” in the court documents and has a public defender, Bossip reports. This is due to the fact that the courts consider the income of the arrested person, not family members or the parents.

There is no word of how much contact Future, whose name is Nayvadius Wilburn, has had with his son. Future is worth $20 million according to Forbes, we hope he can throw a few dollars for a lawyer, or a least his books.

