NBA Trades!!! Here’s What Happened Before the Trade Deadline

It’s the day that all NBA fans love, the day that your team either make their team better or start the rebuilding process. In the past, the 6th of February has been the day filled with a lot of drama with some big names moving from one team to another but now the players have the control and a lot of star players have a no-trade clause in their contract which makes it tough for some team to move on from players that express they have no desire to play for their team anymore. This year was not dramatic at all most of the moves made before the trade deadline featured second-tier players here are some of the major not so major moves made today

D’Angelo Russell moves from Warriors to Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins, two draft picks

Andre Drummond is heading to Cleveland

Clippers make a deal for Marcus Morris

Heat gets Andre Iguodala from the Grizzlies

Clint Capela to Hawks, Robert Covington to Rockets in four-team deal