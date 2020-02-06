Movies In The Morning: ‘Spiral’ Trailer Review

Some of The Morning Hustle crew reviews the new executive produced Chris Rock trailer for Spiral that just dropped today featuring Samuel L. Jackson. This is a reboot for the Saw franchise! Are you going to be checking this out?!
